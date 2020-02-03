Nomura Maintains a Buy Rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) on January 31 and set a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.39, close to its 52-week low of $94.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 48.3% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Protagonist Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.23, representing a 43.3% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $165.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $141.86 and a one-year low of $94.59. Currently, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.68M.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P.

