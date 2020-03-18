Nomura Keeps Their Hold Rating on Lam Research (LRCX)

In a report released yesterday, David Wong from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Lam Research (LRCX), with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $229.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 63.2% success rate. Wong covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Kla-Tencor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lam Research with a $334.72 average price target, which is a 54.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

Lam Research’s market cap is currently $33.37B and has a P/E ratio of 16.99. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LRCX in relation to earlier this year.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.