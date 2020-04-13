Nomura Keeps Their Hold Rating on Cognizant (CTSH)

Nomura analyst Rishit Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Cognizant (CTSH) on April 9 and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is ranked #5290 out of 6356 analysts.

Cognizant has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $64.18, a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $49.00 price target.

Cognizant’s market cap is currently $29.78B and has a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 213 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Leo Mackay, a Director at CTSH bought 5,500 shares for a total of $327,965.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment comprises of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.