Nomura Keeps Their Hold Rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Hold rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO) on March 6 and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.37, close to its 52-week low of $36.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.62.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cisco Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.01 billion and net profit of $2.88 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.44 billion and had a net profit of $2.82 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.