Nomura Keeps Their Hold Rating on Caesars (CZR)

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Hold rating on Caesars (CZR) on March 13 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.10, close to its 52-week low of $3.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caesars is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.67, representing a 103.4% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Caesars’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion and GAAP net loss of $304 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.12 billion and had a net profit of $198 million.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.