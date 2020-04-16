Nomura Keeps Their Buy Rating on Youdao (DAO)

Nomura analyst Jessie Xu maintained a Buy rating on Youdao (DAO) on April 14 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #4092 out of 6470 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Youdao is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a one-year high of $29.50 and a one-year low of $12.02. Currently, Youdao has an average volume of 216.2K.

Youdao, Inc. engages in the provision of learning content, applications, and solutions. It operates through the Learning Services and Products; and Online Marketing Services segments. The Learning Services and Products segment offers online courses such as Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC. The Online Marketing Services segment involves in the development of different formats of advertising solutions. The company was founded in March 2006 and is headquartered Hangzhou, China.