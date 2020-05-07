Nomura Keeps Their Buy Rating on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts (WYNN) today and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 52.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Wynn Resorts has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.29, implying a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

Wynn Resorts’ market cap is currently $8.55B and has a P/E ratio of 70.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.44.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, ownership and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Macau, Wynn Palace and Las Vegas Operations. The Las Vegas Operations segment covers Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.