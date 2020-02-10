Nomura Keeps Their Buy Rating on Silicon Motion (SIMO)

In a report issued on February 7, Donnie Teng from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Silicon Motion (SIMO), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.04.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Silicon Motion with a $56.43 average price target, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Silicon Motion’s market cap is currently $1.72B and has a P/E ratio of 30.95. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.01.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits, and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.