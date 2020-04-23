Nomura Keeps Their Buy Rating on Prothena (PRTA)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Prothena (PRTA) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 47.2% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Prothena with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.63 and a one-year low of $6.72. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 222.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.