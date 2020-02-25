Nomura Keeps Their Buy Rating on New York Mortgage (NYMT)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on New York Mortgage (NYMT), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 65.2% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, ARMOUR Residential REIT, and New Residential Inv.

New York Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

New York Mortgage’s market cap is currently $2.34B and has a P/E ratio of 13.41. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.07.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, invests and manages primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property, residential mortgage loans, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.