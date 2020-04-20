Nomura Keeps Their Buy Rating on Match Group (MTCH)

Nomura analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Buy rating on Match Group (MTCH) on April 17 and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Match Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.38, which is a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on Match Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $547 million and net profit of $132 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $457 million and had a net profit of $116 million.

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.