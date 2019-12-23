Nomura Keeps Their Buy Rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

In a report issued on December 20, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $245.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 75.9% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, ANGI Homeservices, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp with a $279.23 average price target, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IAC/InterActiveCorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $146 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Read More on IAC: