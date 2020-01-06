Nomura Keeps Their Buy Rating on Chewy (CHWY)

In a report issued on January 2, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Chewy (CHWY), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Chewy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Chewy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $78.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHWY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chewy, Inc. operates as a web-based, pet supplies e-tailer. The company is an online source for a wide variety of pet products, supplies and prescriptions for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. It serves its customers through its retail website, www.chewy.com, and its mobile applications.