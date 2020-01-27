Nomura Keeps a Hold Rating on Regions Financial (RF)

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Hold rating on Regions Financial (RF) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 79.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Regions Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.40, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Regions Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.66 billion and net profit of $389 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.63 billion and had a net profit of $406 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.