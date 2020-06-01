Nomura Keeps a Hold Rating on GMS (GMS)

In a report issued on May 29, Mike Wood from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on GMS (GMS), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 43.3% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Masonite International, and Armstrong Flooring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GMS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.14.

Based on GMS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $761 million and net profit of $10.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $724 million and had a net profit of $5.82 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GMS in relation to earlier this year.

GMS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada. The Other segment distributes tools through Tool Source Warehouse, Inc. The Corporate segment includes the corporate office building and support services provided to its subsidiaries. Its products include accessories, acoustical ceilings, drywall, fiberglass reinforced panels, insulation, joint treatment, steel studs, and tools. The company was founded by Richard K. Mueller and Richard A. Whitcomb in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, GA.

