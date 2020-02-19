Nomura Keeps a Hold Rating on Best Buy Co (BBY)

In a report issued on February 14, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Best Buy Co (BBY), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.66, close to its 52-week high of $91.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Best Buy Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.47.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Best Buy Co’s market cap is currently $23.33B and has a P/E ratio of 15.95. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Lisa Caputo, a Director at BBY sold 10,000 shares for a total of $808,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Best Buy Co., Inc. provides consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International.