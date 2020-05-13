Nomura Keeps a Buy Rating on Retrophin (RTRX)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Retrophin (RTRX), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 50.7% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Retrophin with a $28.67 average price target, representing a 74.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on Retrophin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.69 million and GAAP net loss of $30.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.46 million.

Retrophin, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.