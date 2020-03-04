Nomura Keeps a Buy Rating on Redwood (RWT)

In a report issued on February 28, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Redwood (RWT), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 58.2% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, ARMOUR Residential REIT, and New Residential Inv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Redwood with a $17.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.01 and a one-year low of $15.55. Currently, Redwood has an average volume of 997.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Redwood Trust, Inc. engages in the business of investing in mortgages and other real estate-related assets. It operates through the following segments: Investment Portfolio and Mortgage Banking.