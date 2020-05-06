Nomura Keeps a Buy Rating on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.47, close to its 52-week low of $7.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 52.3% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norwegian Cruise Line with a $29.00 average price target, which is a 146.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $59.78 and a one-year low of $7.04. Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average volume of 25.43M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.