Nomura Keeps a Buy Rating on Match Group (MTCH)

Nomura analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Buy rating on Match Group (MTCH) on January 2 and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $86.71 average price target, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Based on Match Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $151 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $116 million.

Match Group, Inc. engages in providing dating products. Its brands include: Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. It operates through the following segments: Dating and Non-Dating. The Dating segment provides dating products.