Nomura Keeps a Buy Rating on Masco (MAS)

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Buy rating on Masco (MAS) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.9% and a 31.9% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Masco with a $44.90 average price target, implying a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Masco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $920 million and net profit of $453 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $911 million and had a net profit of $194 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools. The Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints and coating products; and cabinet, door, window, and other hardware. The company was founded by Alex Manoogian in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, MI.