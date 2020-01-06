Nomura Keeps a Buy Rating on Incyte (INCY)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Incyte (INCY) on January 3 and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.99, close to its 52-week low of $72.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 49.8% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Incyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.09, implying a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $96.79 and a one-year low of $72.00. Currently, Incyte has an average volume of 1.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A.