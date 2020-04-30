Nomura Believes Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Still Has Room to Grow

Nomura analyst Sandy Shao maintained a Buy rating on Yum China Holdings (YUMC) yesterday and set a price target of $56.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.91, close to its 52-week high of $50.75.

Shao has an average return of 11.8% when recommending Yum China Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Shao is ranked #2826 out of 6561 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yum China Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.88, a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Daiwa also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $50.75 and a one-year low of $38.34. Currently, Yum China Holdings has an average volume of 3.43M.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other Segments segment includes East Dawning, Little Sheep, Taco Bell, and Daojia. The company was founded on April 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.