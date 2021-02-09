Nomura Believes Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Still Has Room to Grow

Nomura analyst Emily Lee maintained a Buy rating on Yum China Holdings (YUMC) on February 4 and set a price target of $69.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.66, close to its 52-week high of $61.18.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum China Holdings with a $69.53 average price target, representing a 20.5% upside. In a report issued on January 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.70 price target.

Yum China Holdings’ market cap is currently $24.07B and has a P/E ratio of 29.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.70.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other Segments segment includes East Dawning, Little Sheep, Taco Bell, and Daojia. The company was founded on April 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.