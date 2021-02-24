Nomura Believes Weibo (WB) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on February 22, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Weibo (WB), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.11, close to its 52-week high of $63.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 73.4% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Baidu.

Weibo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.36.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Weibo’s market cap is currently $13.39B and has a P/E ratio of 36.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.17.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.