Nomura Believes New Oriental Education Tech (EDU) Won’t Stop Here

Nomura analyst Jessie Xu maintained a Buy rating on New Oriental Education Tech (EDU) yesterday and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $164.95, close to its 52-week high of $173.37.

Xu has an average return of 18.0% when recommending New Oriental Education Tech.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #979 out of 7017 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for New Oriental Education Tech with a $182.71 average price target, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Based on New Oriental Education Tech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $986 million and net profit of $175 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.07 billion and had a net profit of $209 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The Others segment includes online education, content development and distribution, overseas study consulting services, pre-school education, primary and secondary school education, and study tour. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on August 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

