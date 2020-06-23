Nomura Believes Home Depot (HD) Won’t Stop Here

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot (HD) yesterday and set a price target of $266.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $249.16, close to its 52-week high of $259.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 61.8% success rate. Baker covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $253.38 average price target, implying a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Home Depot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.26 billion and net profit of $2.25 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.38 billion and had a net profit of $2.51 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer, which engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products. It offers home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. The company was founded by Bernard Marcus, Arthur M. Blank, Kenneth Gerald Langone and Pat Farrah on June 29, 1978 and is headquartered at Atlanta, GA.