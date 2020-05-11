Nomura Believes CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on May 8, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.24, close to its 52-week high of $14.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 48.8% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

CytomX Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, representing a 16.8% upside. In a report issued on May 8, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.50 and a one-year low of $3.60. Currently, CytomX Therapeutics has an average volume of 524.7K.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.