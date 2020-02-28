Nomad Foods (NOMD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Deutsche Bank gave Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Buy rating on Nomad Foods yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.37, close to its 52-week low of $17.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 66.0% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and TreeHouse Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nomad Foods is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.50, implying a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.06 and a one-year low of $17.95. Currently, Nomad Foods has an average volume of 825.6K.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

