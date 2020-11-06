Nomad Foods (NOMD) Gets a Buy Rating from UBS

In a report released today, Steven Strycula from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Nomad Foods (NOMD), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.51, close to its 52-week high of $26.41.

Strycula has an average return of 22.0% when recommending Nomad Foods.

According to TipRanks.com, Strycula is ranked #4549 out of 7028 analysts.

Nomad Foods has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.75, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Nomad Foods’ market cap is currently $4.87B and has a P/E ratio of 23.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.24.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.