Nomad Foods (NOMD) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Faiza Alwy maintained a Buy rating on Nomad Foods (NOMD) on May 2 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.94, close to its 52-week high of $29.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Alwy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 80.5% success rate. Alwy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nomad Foods is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.50, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.66 and a one-year low of $19.75. Currently, Nomad Foods has an average volume of 782.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.