Nokia (NOK) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Nokia (NOK) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 64.8% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Nokia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.74, implying a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR4.20 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.77 and a one-year low of $2.34. Currently, Nokia has an average volume of 36.4M.

Nokia Oyj provides network infrastructure, technology and software services. It operates through the following segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications and Nokia Technologies. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises mobile networks and fixed networks. The Global Services segment provides professional services with multi-vendor capabilities, covering network planning and optimization, systems integration. The IP Networks and Applications segment comprising IP/Optical networks and applications & analytics. The Nokia Technologies segment focuses on advanced technology development and licensing. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

