Nokia (NOK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Northland Securities gave Nokia (NYSE: NOK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Kepler Capital . Analyst Peter Olofsen maintained a Buy rating on Nokia yesterday and set a price target of EUR4.20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Olofsen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Olofsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, ASM International, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nokia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.57.

Nokia’s market cap is currently $20.73B and has a P/E ratio of 53.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.27.

Nokia Oyj provides network infrastructure, technology and software services. It operates through the following segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications and Nokia Technologies. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises mobile networks and fixed networks. The Global Services segment provides professional services with multi-vendor capabilities, covering network planning and optimization, systems integration. The IP Networks and Applications segment comprising IP/Optical networks and applications & analytics. The Nokia Technologies segment focuses on advanced technology development and licensing. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

