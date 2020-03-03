Nokia (NOK) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on Nokia (NOK) yesterday and set a price target of EUR4.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 38.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nokia with a $5.45 average price target, implying a 39.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.42 and a one-year low of $3.33. Currently, Nokia has an average volume of 29.47M.

Nokia Oyj provides network infrastructure, technology and software services. It operates through the following segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications and Nokia Technologies. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises mobile networks and fixed networks.

