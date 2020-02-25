Noble (NE) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 20, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Noble (NE), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.76, close to its 52-week low of $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.2% and a 27.7% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oil States International, and Superior Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Noble with a $1.25 average price target, a 58.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.21 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Noble has an average volume of 4.58M.

Noble Corp. Plc engages in the provision offshore drilling services for oil and gas industry. It focuses on a balanced fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world. The company was founded by Lloyd Noble and Art Olson in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.