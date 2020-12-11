Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained a Sell rating on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.91.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 46.0% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Hess Midstream Partners, and Continental Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Noble Midstream Partners with a $11.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.88 and a one-year low of $1.81. Currently, Noble Midstream Partners has an average volume of 401.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The Gathering Systems segment involves in gathering crude oil, natural gas, and produced water. The Fresh Water Delivery segment provide services for both treated produced water and raw fresh water that has been withdrawn from a river or ground water. The Investments in Midstream Entities segment include investments in the Joint Venture and White Cliffs Interest as well as all general partnership activities. The Corporate segment includes all general Partnership activity and expenses. The company was founded on December 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.