Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Noble Midstream Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $27.67, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $29.00 price target.

Based on Noble Midstream Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $34.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $43.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NBLX in relation to earlier this year.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a wide range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. It involves in providing crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates through the following three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, Investments and Other.