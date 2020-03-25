Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.99, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Noble Midstream Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $12.40, a 298.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.30 and a one-year low of $1.81. Currently, Noble Midstream Partners has an average volume of 650.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NBLX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The Gathering Systems segment involves in gathering crude oil, natural gas, and produced water. The Fresh Water Delivery segment provide services for both treated produced water and raw fresh water that has been withdrawn from a river or ground water. The Investments in Midstream Entities segment include investments in the Joint Venture and White Cliffs Interest as well as all general partnership activities. The Corporate segment includes all general Partnership activity and expenses. The company was founded on December 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.