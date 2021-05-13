Noble Financial’s Take on This Canadian Energy Company

Noble Financial analyst Michael Heim maintained a Buy rating on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Heim is ranked #3576 out of 7492 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capstone Green Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

Capstone Green Energy’s market cap is currently $91.05M and has a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 43.31.

Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. Its products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes. It also sells microturbine units, components, and accessories. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA.