Noble Financial Thinks TrovaGene’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Cosme Ordonez from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on TrovaGene (TROV), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.11, close to its 52-week low of $0.71.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TrovaGene with a $23.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.71 and a one-year low of $0.71. Currently, TrovaGene has an average volume of 556.4K.

Trovagene, Inc. is a clinical-stage, precision cancer medicine oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target cell division (mitosis), for the treatment of various cancers including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.