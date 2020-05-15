Noble Financial Thinks Sierra Metals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Metals (SMTS) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.68, close to its 52-week low of $0.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.2% and a 18.4% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Endeavour Silver, and Newrange Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sierra Metals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.75, which is a 227.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sierra Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.63 million and net profit of $4.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $55.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.65 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sierra Metals, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the Peru and Mexico geographical segments. The Peru segment consists of Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment conssits of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More on SMTS: