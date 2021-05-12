Noble Financial Thinks Seanergy Maritime’s Stock is Going to Recover

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.09, close to its 52-week low of $0.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 47.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seanergy Maritime with a $1.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.84 and a one-year low of $0.39. Currently, Seanergy Maritime has an average volume of 15.77M.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.