Noble Financial Thinks Seanergy Maritime’s Stock is Going to Recover

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) on July 22 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.51, close to its 52-week low of $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -16.8% and a 31.3% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seanergy Maritime with a $8.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.37 and a one-year low of $1.42. Currently, Seanergy Maritime has an average volume of 5.85M.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

