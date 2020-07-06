Noble Financial Thinks Seanergy Maritime’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.12, close to its 52-week low of $1.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.2% and a 30.0% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seanergy Maritime is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.40, implying a 180.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.80 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Seanergy Maritime’s market cap is currently $63.61M and has a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.14.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More on SHIP: