Noble Financial Thinks Salem Communications’ Stock is Going to Recover

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Salem Communications (SALM) today and set a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.96, close to its 52-week low of $0.65.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salem Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.25.

Based on Salem Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.87 million and GAAP net loss of $2.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SALM in relation to earlier this year.

Salem Media Group, Inc. engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content. The Digital Media segment provides content for audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative news and opinion. The Publishing segment comprises of book publishing, self-publishing services and print and digital magazines. The company was founded by Stuart W. Epperson and Edward G. Atsinger III in 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.