Noble Financial Thinks Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ Stock is Going to Recover

Christine Brown- May 18, 2020, 7:54 AM EDT

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.00, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -20.8% and a 27.6% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $130 million and GAAP net loss of $4.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $102 million and had a GAAP net loss of $617.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne drybulk logistics and transportation services. It operates a fleet of Supramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts