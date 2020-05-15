Noble Financial Thinks Onconova Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX), with a price target of $1.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.36, close to its 52-week low of $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.8% and a 34.2% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Dyadic International, TherapeuticsMD, and Electrocore.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Onconova Therapeutics with a $1.65 average price target, a 334.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Based on Onconova Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30K and GAAP net loss of $5.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.65 million.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.