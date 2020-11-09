Noble Financial Thinks Neovasc’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ahu Demir from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Neovasc (NVCN), with a price target of $3.77. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.86, close to its 52-week low of $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 36.1% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Onconova Therapeutics, and Dyadic International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neovasc with a $4.39 average price target, representing a 442.0% upside. In a report issued on November 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.65 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Neovasc has an average volume of 491.4K.

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its focuses on Neovast Tiara, and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.