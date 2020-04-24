Noble Financial Thinks Entravision’s Stock is Going to Recover

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Entravision (EVC) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.46, close to its 52-week low of $1.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -15.1% and a 29.3% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Townsquare Media, and Gray Television.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Entravision with a $3.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.50 and a one-year low of $1.36. Currently, Entravision has an average volume of 240K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EVC in relation to earlier this year.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its tv stations. The Radio Broadcasting segment sells advertisements and syndicates radio programming through Entavision Solution. The Digital Media segment delivers mobile, digital, and other interactive media platforms and services on internet-connected devices, including local websites and social media. The company was founded by Walter F. Ulloa and Philip C. Wilkinson in January 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.