Noble Financial Thinks Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Stock is Going to Recover

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) today and set a price target of $4.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.58, close to its 52-week low of $1.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -18.0% and a 31.1% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.90, representing a 191.7% upside. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

Based on Eagle Bulk Shipping’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $71.49 million and GAAP net loss of $11.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $86.69 million and had a net profit of $6.49 million.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.